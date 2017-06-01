Geek News on the Radio for June 1st, 2017

Lebanon officially bans ‘Wonder Woman’ from theaters

If you live in Lebanon, “Wonder Woman” won’t be coming to a theater near you anytime soon. On Wednesday, the country officially banned the superhero film just hours before it was set to arrive in theaters. The ban followed an effort by a group called Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel, which urged the Lebanese government’s Ministry of Economy and Trade to block the film because its star, Gal Gadot, is Israeli.

Read More

Frank Miller’s ‘Sin City’ TV Series Enlists Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman & Stephen L’Heureux

Hot package du jour: TWC/Dimension is developing a TV reboot of Frank Miller’s iconic comic series Sin City. This one will hew closely to the graphic novels, with a fresh take by writer Glen Mazzara, the showrunner whose resume includes The Shield, The Walking Dead and The Omen. Underworld helmer Len Wiseman, whose TV credits include Sleepy Hollow and Lucifer, will direct. Stephen L’Heureux (Sin City: A Dame To Kill For) will oversee this and produce with Miller, Mazzara, Wiseman and Bob & Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Finds Its Director With Adam Wingard (Exclusive)

Terry Rossio, best known for co-writing the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, led a writers room earlier in the spring. Adam Wingard, who made a name for himself with low-budget horror thrillers such as You’re Next and The Guest, is going big for his next movie. Monstrously big. The director has closed a deal to helm Godzilla vs. Kong, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ teaming of two of the big screen’s most popular movie monsters.

Read More

‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Being Developed By Steven Spielberg, Amblin TV and Warner Bros. — Exclusive

Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are kicking around a brand new version of the hit 1990s cartoon, IndieWire has learned. The potential reboot comes as “Animaniacs” has experienced a new surge in popularity since arriving on Netflix last year. Steven Spielberg, who developed the original as a follow-up to the success of his “Tiny Toon Adventures,” is expected to be on board in crafting the updated version. There’s no home yet for “Animaniacs,” and insiders caution that it’s still in the early stages of development. But 1990s nostalgia is big business these days – witness the success of another Warner Bros. TV title, “Fuller House,” which is one of the most-watched originals on Netflix.

Read More

‘Superman Vs The KKK’ In Works From Lotus, Paperchase & Marco Vicini

Lotus Entertainment and Paperchase Films are teaming with financier and executive producer Marco Vicini to produce Superman vs. the KKK, a film of Rick Bowers’ 2012 YA nonfiction book being adapted for a general audience. Bowers’ book (full title: Superman Versus The Ku Klux Klan: The True Story of How the Iconic Superhero Battled the Men of Hate) chronicled the creation of a real-life 1946 radio drama in which Superman took on a thinly-veiled version of the actual Klan. The book will be adapted for the screen by Katherine Lindberg.

Read More