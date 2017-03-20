Geek News on the Radio for March 20th, 2017

How the Venom Spinoff Could Change the Spider-Man Universe

A Spider-Man villain named Venom is getting his own movie. The idea for the spinoff, which premieres Oct. 5, 2018, has been gestating for nearly a decade. But now that Spidey is getting another feature—his most recent reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, comes out in July—Sony has decided that it’s time to give one of his greatest foes his very own feature. Here’s everything you need to know about the character and how he could affect the future of the Spidey-verse.

Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed he uses medical cannabis every day to treat his arthritis

While he might not be hitting the blunt like Snoop Dogg or using a Gatorade bottle and garden hose to make a bong, the 76-year-old actor is the latest celebrity to give an endorsement for medical pot. In a statement supporting an Oxford University initiative to study the benefits of medical weed, Stewart said he uses pot on a daily basis to help ease the pain of his arthritis.

BANK OF CANADA URGES ‘STAR TREK’ FANS TO STOP ‘SPOCKING’ THEIR FIVERS

Bank of Canada is pleading with Star Trek fans to stop “Spocking” its five dollar bills. Since Leonard Nimoy’s death, Canadian folks have been “Spocking” the hell out of the five dollar bill that features a portrait of Canada’s seventh prime minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier. Sir Wilfrid now sports, on certain bills at least, pointy ears, the signature Vulcan haircut and eyebrows and Spock’s mantra “Live long and prosper.”

