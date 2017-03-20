SLC PUNX PLAYLIST!!!

Hey homies! Wanna know what tracks I threw down last night?

Here ya go!

Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy

Agent Orange – Bloodstain

Operation Ivy – Here We Go Again

The Exploited – Beat The Bastards

Less Than Jake – The Great American Sharpshooter

Adam And The Ants – Beat My Guest

The Clash – London Calling

Guttermouth – Bruce Lee VS. The Kiss Army

Ramones – Sheena Is The Punk Rocker

NOFX – Oxy Moronic

Rancid – Time Bomb

Unwritten Law – CPK

Descendents – ‘Merican

MXPX – Punk Rawk Show

English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom

Minor Threat – I Don’t Wanna Hear It

Mad Caddies – Coyote

Gaslight Anthem – 59 Sound

Good Riddance – Come Dancing

Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself