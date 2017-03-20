SLC PUNX PLAYLIST!!!

Hey homies! Wanna know what tracks I threw down last night?
Here ya go!
Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy
Agent Orange – Bloodstain
Operation Ivy – Here We Go Again
The Exploited – Beat The Bastards
Less Than Jake – The Great American Sharpshooter
Adam And The Ants – Beat My Guest
The Clash – London Calling
Guttermouth – Bruce Lee VS. The Kiss Army
Ramones – Sheena Is The Punk Rocker
NOFX – Oxy Moronic
Rancid – Time Bomb
Unwritten Law – CPK
Descendents – ‘Merican
MXPX – Punk Rawk Show
English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
Minor Threat – I Don’t Wanna Hear It
Mad Caddies – Coyote
Gaslight Anthem – 59 Sound
Good Riddance – Come Dancing
Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
