Geek News on the Radio for March 5th, 2018

‘Black Panther’ Busts Past Half Billion; ‘Red Sparrow’ Flies Low With $17M – Sunday AM B.O. Update

Sunday AM writethru following Friday/Saturday: As we always thought Black Panther will arrive at $500M+ by the end of today. Early industry morning estimates show the Disney/Marvel movie with a $30.4M Saturday, +84% over Friday’s $16.5M for a weekend that’s around $66.7M, down an awesome 40% and a running cume at $502.1M. Disney is calling the weekend at $65.7M for a running total of $501.1M. Panther prides shines brightly around the world with $897.7M after a $13M week’s start in Russia ahead of Captain America: Winter Solider and Ant-Man, and a No. 1 notch as the top western release in Japan with $2.4M.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address Why Release Date Was Moved Up

Marvel Studios made news yesterday by changing the release date for Avengers: Infinity War, and now the directors have given a hint as to why the choice was made. The Russo Brothers took to social media to share the good news. They said “Avengers: Infinity War opens everywhere April 27th. We are so excited to bring this to you one week earlier so fans around the world can see it at the same time.”

‘The Flash’: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein Have Closed Their Deal to Direct

It’s officially official: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are directing The Flash movie. News broke in January that the Horrible Bosses screenwriters had entered negotiations to direct Flashpoint for Warner Bros. and DC, but during the press rounds for their hit action-comedy Game Night, the filmmaking duo clarified that their deal to direct The Flash movie wasn’t closed—meaning it was always possible things might not work out. But sources close to the situation have confirmed to Collider that Daley and Goldstein have now closed their deal to direct The Flash, and Daley sent out a tweet saying as much, so they are now officially signed on to direct the standalone DC movie.

Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ Sets 2019 Release Date

The remake of the Brandon Lee film will open Oct. 11, 2019, Sony announced Friday. Jason Momoa is expected to star. Corin Hardy, who has the horror film The Nun out later this year, will helm the project, a remake of the 1994 supernatural revenge thriller. Alex Proyas directed the original film, in which Lee starred as a man brought back from the dead in order to avenge the death of his girlfriend, as well as his own. The film became a cult hit, in part because Lee was killed in a tragic on-set accident during production.

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Set for 2019 Summer Release

Warner Bros. has set an early summer release date of May 31, 2019, for Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action movie “The Six Billion Dollar Man.” Warner Bros. bought the rights to the project late last year from the Weinstein Company, which had been developing the movie with “Wild Tales” director Damian Szifron.

