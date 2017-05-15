Geek News on the Radio for May 15th, 2017

Does Stan Lee’s ‘Guardians 2’ Cameo Create a Continuity Error?

One of the biggest (though ultimately meaningless) reveals in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was the confirmation that Stan Lee has actually been playing the same character in every one of his Marvel cameos. A quick flyby found Lee, in a spacesuit, telling a group of Watchers about the time he was a FedEx delivery guy in Captain America: Civil War. Presumably, this means Lee is either a member of Marvel’s omnipresent, observant alien race, or he’s working with them. Either way, he’s been the same guy in every film.

Syfy Orders ‘Krypton’ Show to Series as Part of Their Brand Reboot

While a Krypton show from Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer began floating around not long after Man of Steel came out, the Superman prequel series has finally been ordered to series by Syfy. As an equivalent to Batman’s prequel show Gotham on Fox, Krypton will be set on Superman’s doomed home planet, two generations before its destruction. Cameron Cuffe stars as a young, disgraced member of the House of El who just so happens to be Superman’s grandfather – yes, it does sound gimmicky, but if you enjoyed all of Russell Crowe’s Krypton scenes in Man of Steel, then you may find something to like in Goyer’s show once it premieres.

Happy! Comic Book TV Series Ordered by Syfy

Happy! has been given a full series order on Syfy. On September 1, 2012, Image comics released the first in a four issue series titled Happy! The comics were created by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson and while the title might have been Happy! the story was anything but. The comics tell the tale of Nick Sax, who used to be a corrupt cop and is now a mafia hit-man. Upon finding himself in quite a precarious situation, Sax id helped by an imaginary blue horse named Happy, as he has one last adventure.

New Mutants Casts Maisie Williams And Anna-Taylor Joy

The New Mutants movie is on its way. What’s more, it has two of its members. Maisie Williams and Anna Taylor-Joy have been cast, according to a report. The Hollywood Reporter confirms Williams is playing Wolfsbane, who is a popular character in the comics. She has the ability to turn into a wolf. Wolfsbane struggles to embrace her lupine powers, because they come into conflict with her religious beliefs.

Turning to the Dark Side: Kylo is the fastest growing baby name in the US in honor of the latest Star Wars villain

Kylo has been named as the fastest-growing baby name in the US in honor of the latest Star Wars villain. The crook, who was introduced to the cult franchise in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has inspired a generation of parents to name their children after Kylo Ren.

