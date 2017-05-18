Geek News on the Radio for May 18th, 2017

First Look at Star Trek: Discovery

Also, First Trailer for ‘The Orville’

X-Files Season 11 Set For Midseason

The truth is out there for at least 10 more episodes. The X-Files Season 11 will arrive in 2018, Fox confirmed. The fact that they’re offering fans a larger episode count than we got with Season 10, which only had six episodes, is a good sign.

Read More

James Gunn Weighs In on Lawsuit Over Person Texting During ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’

James Gunn on Tuesday jokingly weighed in on the report of a bizarre lawsuit coming out of Texas concerning someone texting during his latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A petition was filed in small claims court last Thursday in Travis County, which is located in south central Texas, the Statesman reported.

Read More