Geek News on the Radio for May 18th, 2017

First Look at Star Trek: Discovery
Also, First Trailer for ‘The Orville’
X-Files Season 11 Set For Midseason
The truth is out there for at least 10 more episodes. The X-Files Season 11 will arrive in 2018, Fox confirmed. The fact that they’re offering fans a larger episode count than we got with Season 10, which only had six episodes, is a good sign.
James Gunn Weighs In on Lawsuit Over Person Texting During ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
James Gunn on Tuesday jokingly weighed in on the report of a bizarre lawsuit coming out of Texas concerning someone texting during his latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A petition was filed in small claims court last Thursday in Travis County, which is located in south central Texas, the Statesman reported.
