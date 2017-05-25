Geek News on the Radio for May 25th, 2017

Zack Snyder Steps Down From ‘Justice League’ to Deal With Family Tragedy

The filmmaker’s daughter died by suicide in March, prompting him to take a break from work and hire Joss Whedon to finish the Warner Bros. superhero pic: “I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me.” Superheroes have always been about doing the right thing in the hardest of circumstances. Now Zack Snyder, one of the biggest filmmakers in the genre and the director of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League, finds himself in just such a situation.

New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer shows off Spidey’s tricked-out, Iron Man-style super-suit

Spider-Man has a few new tricks up his spandex sleeve, with the latest trailer for Sony’s upcoming franchise reboot “Spider-Man: Homecoming” offering a deeper look at Spidey’s newfangled, tech-enhanced super-suit.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer!

‘Resident Evil’ Franchise Reboot: James Wan On Board To Produce From Greg Russo Script

More details are leaking out on the Resident Evil franchise reboot. James Wan has come aboard to produce the first of the Resident Evil reboots from a script by Greg Russo, and we’re hearing and it will have an entirely new cast. Russo wrote Mortal Kombat and Wan is known for producing the box office coups Lights Out, Annabelle and Saw, to name a few.

Is The Power Rangers Sequel In Trouble?

It is unlikely that a Power Rangers sequel will be made. The film performed well opening weekend, which attracted die-hard fans and curious newcomers, but ticket sales slumped in the following week. Yesterday, the movie opened in China—a major market for blockbuster films—where it earned a paltry $1.2m on its opening day, doing even worse than the latest King Arthur reboot (at $1.5m), which itself had meager projections.

