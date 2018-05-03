Geek News on the Radio for May 3rd, 2018

New Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp!

Avengers: Infinity War Writers Explain Why Ant-Man Isn’t in the Movie

It might have seemed like every Marvel character and their mother was featured in Avengers: Infinity War, but for those who were keeping count there were a couple of glaring superhero-shaped holes where essential Marvel characters should have been. Foremost among them were Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), a founding member of the Avengers, and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), who fought in the battle between Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. Now, the film’s screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have answered why the latter hero was excluded. The writing duo told The Hollywood Reporter that part of Ant-Man’s absence had to do with Ant-Man and The Wasp, which, along with Captain Marvel, are the two films sandwiched between Infinity War and Avengers 4.

New Trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2

Also, New Trailer for Stephen King’s Castle Rock

American Gods Begins Filming, Gives First Look At Season 2

After a few tumultuous departures following the first season of Starz’s American Gods series, filming on the second season of the show is finally underway. Starz today released a first look at Season 2, or at least at its first filming location, The House on the Rock, a sort of oddity museum and tourist attraction in Wisconsin. They also announced the show would return in 2019, with the delay likely having much to do with Bryan Fuller and Michael Green’s departures as showrunners.

‘Westworld’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“Westworld” has been renewed for a third season at HBO, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. The second season of the series debuted on April 22. The series takes place in a futuristic theme park populated with androids. In the second season, the androids have revolted against their human creators. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, and Tessa Thompson. It is unknown when the third season will air, though almost a year and a half elapsed between the end of the first season and the debut of the second.

Jessica Chastain to Lead Female Spy Movie 355

Jessica Chastain will lead the all-star cast for female spy movie ‘355’. The 41-year-old actress is set to star in the large-scale espionage movie directed by Simon Kinberg, which will also feature a cast full of A-list actresses including Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fang Bingbing. According to Deadline.com, all the actresses will star as international agents in the edgy action thriller movie, which comes as a move to break into the male-dominated genre with a full female ensemble

