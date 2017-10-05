Geek News on the Radio for October 5th, 2017

New Stranger Things Game Lets You Relive The ’80s

The second season of Stranger Things comes out on Netflix this month, but you don’t have to wait that long to get back into the series. An official Stranger Things game is now out for free on iOS and Android devices, and it’s dripping in show lore and ’80s nostalgia. The pixelated, retro-inspired side scroller puts you in the shoes of Hopper and the Stranger Things kids. You travel around Hawkins, Indiana and other locations from the show, dodging and battling enemies and solving puzzles to advance. Developer BonusXP says each character has their own unique abilities. For example, Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket and Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing. In addition to exploring and solving mysteries, you’re also tasked with collecting Eggos and Gnomes. While Stranger Things: The Game is completely free (with no microtransactions), collecting these items will unlock more of the game. You can also speed run levels to try to beat other players’ times on leaderboards and on social media.

Read More

McDonald’s bringing back Szechuan Sauce for one day only in response to fan demand

McDonald’s has announced news that’s sure to make a group of very vocal “Rick and Morty” fans quite happy: They’re bringing back their Szechuan dipping sauce for a limited time. The sauce, which was originally offered in 1998 as part of a marketing tie-in with the release of Disney’s “Mulan,” will now be available at select locations for one day only on Oct. 7, in honor of the chain’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. According to the SF Gate, it’s also very likely that the chain is bringing back the item in response to a Change.org petition organized by fans of the Cartoon Network series “Rick and Morty” earlier this year. Right around the show’s third-season debut in April, McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce became something of a cult item among fans of “Rick and Morty” after the character of Rick — a mad scientist — admitted to having an obsession with the discontinued sauce. Then, in July, McDonald’s sent a half-gallon of Szechuan sauce to Justin Roiland, the show’s co-creator, complete with cryptic packaging that contained several references to the cartoon.

Read More

Jared Leto went without sight for blind Blade Runner 2049 role

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters, but even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come,” Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve told the Wall Street Journal. “He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus walking into a temple. Everybody became super silent, and there was a kind of sacred moment. Everyone was in awe. It was so beautiful and powerful — I was moved to tears. And that was just a camera test!” You can see what Villeneuve’s talking about in a Blade Runner 2049 prequel short released in August. Watch that below. The last time Leto got really into method acting, for last year’s Suicide Squad, he drew both controversy and eye-rolls. The actor told the Wall Street Journal he didn’t get quite as intense this time: “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before, but I stayed really focused. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”

Read More

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Ordered Up For 2020

20th Century Fox said today that it is making a feature film based on the Foxanimated series Bob’s Burgers and has set a July 17, 2020 release date. The series is coming off an Emmy win this year for Outstanding Animated Series and took the same honor in 2014. The series first appeared on Fox in midseason 2011. Fox Animation will produce the film. “We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Read More

MARVEL’S ‘VENOM’: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT TOM HARDY’S SUPERVILLAIN MOVIE

Marvel and Sony have been putting together a Venom film for what feels like years, and recent casting news makes the R-rated supervillain scare fest sound inevitable. Before we break down the developments leaking this week, a brief Venom recap: Marvel’s celebrated supervillain, an alien/human hybrid, was created by writer David Micehlinie and artists Todd McFarlane (Spawn) and Mike Zeck in 1988. Since there, Venom has been featured in numerous comic book series and a few solo books of his own. In the original comics, a parasitic alien known as The Venom Symbiote uses human bodies as hosts in order to survive on earth. The humans chosen are conscious of what they’re doing, and they gain impressive physical powers by allowing the Symbiote to feed off them. The Venom Symbiote originally tries to combine itself with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, but when Parker rejects it, it crawls into Eddie Brock, a journalist in New York City.

Read More

Jim Carrey Recalls How Batman Forever Co-Star Tommy Lee Jones Hated Him: “I Was the Star”

OK, so The Riddler and Harvey Two-Face weren’t the best of friends when the Batman Forevercameras were off. On Norm MacDonald’s podcast Norm MacDonald Live, Jim Carrey talked about how his co-star Tommy Lee Jones “hated” him—and told him so to his face while the 1995 movie was in production. Jones has not commented. “I was at a restaurant and the maitre de said, ‘Oh, I hear you’re working with Tommy Lee Jones. He’s over in the corner, having dinner.’ And I went over and…and I said, ‘Hey Tommy! How you doing?’ like that,” Carrey said. “And the blood just drained from his face, like he had been thinking about me 24 hours.”

Read More