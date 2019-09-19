Geek News on the Radio for September 19th, 2019

Disney Bedtime Hotline

Children of all ages can get a phone call at bedtime from Mickey Mouse, Yoda, Spider-Man or other Disney characters through the end of September. The House of Mouse announced the relaunch of the Disney Bedtime Hotline, a toll-free service with special messages from one of its characters. People can also choose “Toy Story’s” Woody, “Aladdin’s” Jasmine, Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” or Yoda of the Star Wars series. Disney stated in a news release Monday that it would “give kids something to look forward to at bedtime – and give parents a break.” Spidey’s 40-second message tells you about his day helping people and fighting crime, before he says he’s off to bed. Yoda tells the “young padawan” that the Force surrounds them – “Like a blanket, it is.” The 2018 version of the hotline only featured some of the classic Disney icons: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy. The Bedtime Hotline can be set up at 1-877-7-MICKEY. It was reintroduced in coordination with an updated Disney Sleep Shop, with pajamas and other items for sale through the Shop Disney website.

Living With Yourself Trailer

My Little Pony Final

Discovery Family Channel has set a 90-minute final episode, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is hanging up its reins in a big way. Discovery Family Channel has set a special primetime event to celebrate the show, which is coming to an end after nine years and 221 episodes. The series finale will air as a 90-minute “supersized” episode at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. In addition, the cable network will premiere an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – A Decade of Pony, at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. The final episodes of the series, produced by Allspark Animation, will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network’s TV Everywhere app. Additionally, My Little Pony fans can watch the series from the beginning during what is being called a Pony Palooza programming takeover, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. It will run all week long during the day, leading up to the final episode. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, which debuted in 2010, follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted dragon assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends — honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all — the magic of friendship. The series finale special will find the “Mane Six” working to save the kingdom as they fight a villainous alliance that unleashes their unified might on Equestria. Then, years later in the future, Princess Twilight is visited by a student with a friendship problem. As she attempts to solve it, she looks back on the times she and the Mane Six spent together.

