Sean Means Reviews Movies for September 19th, 2019

ARTSIES:

Sundance Shorts Film Tour – 3 stars

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 96-minute theatrical program of 7 short films selected from this year's Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years. Including fiction, documentary and animation from around the world, the 2019 program offers new audiences a taste of what the Festival offers, from sharply-written comedy and drama to edgy genre and an intimate family saga.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins – 3 1/2 stars

RAISE HELL: THE LIFE & TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS tells the story of media firebrand Molly Ivins, six feet of Texas trouble who took on the Good Old Boy corruption wherever she found it. Her razor sharp wit left both sides of the aisle laughing, and craving ink in her columns. She knew the Bill of Rights was in peril, and said "Polarizing people is a good way to win an election and a good way to wreck a country." Molly's words have proved prescient. Now it's up to us to raise hell!

Director: Janice Engel

Starring: Harold Cook, Jim Hightower, Andy Ivins

Before You Know It – 3 1/2 stars

Stage manager Rachel Gurner (Hannah Pearl Utt) still lives in her childhood apartment above the theater her family owns and operates in New York City. Level-headed Rachel is the only thing standing between her family – her off-kilter actress sister Jackie (Jen Tullock), her eccentric playwright father Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and her deadpan preteen niece Dodge (Oona Yaffe) – and utter chaos. Then, in the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn their presumed-deceased mother (Judith Light) is not just alive but thriving as a soap-opera star. Also starring Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin.

Director: Hannah Pearl Utt

Starring: Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Hannah Pearl Utt

FARTSIES :

Rambo: Last Blood – not screened

Almost four decades after they drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

Director: Adrian Grunberg

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal

Haunt – 2 stars

A group of friends look for the thrill of a lifetime when they enter a haunted house that supposedly brings their deepest darkest fears to life.

Directors: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Starring: Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain

Ad Astra – 2 1/2 stars

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

Director: James Gray

Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga

Downton Abbey – 3 stars

This fall, the worldwide phenomenon DOWNTON ABBEY, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives.

Director: Michael Engler

Starring: Michelle Dockery, Matthew Goode, Tuppence Middleton

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

