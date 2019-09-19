Boner Fight for September 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: TRYING TO KAVANAUGH ME

Cory Green, who last week announced his candidacy for Utah’s 1st Congressional District, was charged with four felonies in 2010, court records show. Two of the charges, for alleged forcible sexual abuse, were dismissed, while Green pleaded guilty to the remaining two charges after they were amended down to class A misdemeanors for sexual battery. Court records also show that Green pleaded no contest in June of this year to two class B misdemeanor charges of attempted unlawful conduct related to allegedly working in private security without a license. But Green maintained his innocence on both fronts during a Tuesday interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, and said he was effectively coerced into making a guilty plea after being victimized and extorted by a young woman who posed as a massage therapist, and said he has been the target of politically motivated abuses by law enforcement in the ensuing years. “I ended up taking the plea deal because that was the best option I was given, being backed into a corner by the prosecutor in Davis County,” Green said. Administrative records from the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, or DOPL, show that Green was issued a license to work as an armed security officer in 2001, and a license to operate a private security company, Statewide Patrol Agency, in 2009. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: HEY, WE’RE JUST TRYING TO MAKE A BUCK.

American fashion brand Bstroy has received fierce criticism on social media after displaying school shooting-themed hoodies at a show during New York Fashion Week. The brand’s spring/summer 2020 collection, designed by Brick Owens and Duey Catorze, featured distressed hoodies reading “Stoneman Douglas,” “Sandy Hook,” “Virginia Tech” and “Columbine,” the sites of four of the deadliest school shootings in the US. Photos from the show posted on the brand’s Instagram account, as well as Owens’ account, quickly drew outrage, with some commenters identifying themselves as survivors or relatives of victims. On a photo of the Stoneman Douglas hoodie, one person commented, “My dead classmates dying should not be a f***ing fashion statement.” Another commented on a photo of the Columbine design: “As a victim of Columbine, I am appalled. This is disgusting. You can draw awareness another way but don’t you dare make money off of our tragedy.” On Twitter, a spokesperson for the Vicky Soto Memorial Fund, established after teacher Victoria Soto was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, posted, “This is just absolutely horrific. A company is make light of our pain and other’s pain for fashion. Selling sweatshirts with our name and bullet holes. Unbelievable.” Read More