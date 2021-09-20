Geek News on the Radio for September 20th, 2021

HBO Max’s Batman: The Audio Adventures Gets Release Date

HBO Max is releasing a 10 episode podcast series inspired by the 1990s show Batman: The Animated Series and the 1960s Batman TV series. The first two episodes will be available for free on all podcast streaming services while the rest of the episodes are exclusive to HBO Max.

via The Hollywood Reporter

A Lost Boys Reboot Is in the Works

Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell will star in a brand new reboot of Lost Boys while Randy McKinnon writes and Jonathan Entwislte directs.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Disney to reboot The Rocketeer

Disney plus is reviving The Rocketeer with the release of The Return of the Rocketeer with David Oyelowo starring and producing along with Ed Ricourt as the writer.

via Space

Netflix announces Grendel adaptation

The eight episode series based on the Dark Horse supernatural crime comic from creator Matt Wagner will most likely premier in 2023.

via Looper