Boner Fight for September 20th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: “911. WHAT’S YOUR EMERGENCY?” ‘I’M TIRED’.

Daniel Schroeder, 61, will spend the next two months in jail because of a string of calls made to an Indiana 911 center.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: INSERTING FOREIGN OBJECT INTO ONE’S PRIVATE PARTS CAN LEAD TO A HOST OF PROBLEMS.

A 15-year-old boy in the UK had to undergo emergency surgery after he inserted a USB wire into his urethra.

via Fox News