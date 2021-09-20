Bill Frost on TV for September 20th, 2021

The Big Leap (New Series, Monday Sept. 20, Fox)
NCIS: Hawaii (New Series, Monday Sept. 20, CBS)
Ordinary Joe (New Series, Monday Sept. 20, NBC)
FBI: International (New Series, Tuesday Sept. 21, CBS)
Our Kind of People (New Series, Tuesday Sept. 21, Fox)
The Wonder Years (Series Reboot, Wednesday Sept. 22, ABC)
Doom Patrol (Season 3, Thursday Sept. 23, HBO Max)
Creepshow (Season 3, Thursday Sept. 23, Shudder)
Foundation (New Series, Friday Sept. 24, Apple TV+)
Goliath (Season 4, Friday Sept. 24, Prime Video)
BMF (New Series, Sunday Sept. 26, Starz)
