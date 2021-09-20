Boner of the Day for September 20th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ONE OF THEM MAHOMES BOYS IS A JERK.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes who is a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was filmed pouring a bottle of water on a Ravens fan after the Chiefs lost.

via Larry Brown Sports

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT APPEARS THEY WERE ENGAGED IN HORSEPLAY.

A man in West Valley was accidentally stabbed when he and a woman were “engaged in horseplay.”

via KSL

BONER CANDIDATE #3: “911. WHAT’S YOUR EMERGENCY?” ‘I’M TIRED’.

Daniel Schroeder, 61, will spend the next two months in jail because of a string of calls made to an Indiana 911 center.

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: NO, I REALLY DON’T.

Hidden Valley is selling a bag of fun-sized ranch packets to pass out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween along with a ranch bottle and slice of pizza costumes.

via Delish

BONER CANDIDATE #2: INSERTING FOREIGN OBJECT INTO ONE’S PRIVATE PARTS CAN LEAD TO A HOST OF PROBLEMS.

A 15-year-old boy in the UK had to undergo emergency surgery after he inserted a USB wire into his urethra.

via Fox News

BONER CANDIDATE #3: DO THE POLICE REALLY HAVE TO WARN PEOPLE NOT TO DO THIS?

SLCPD has noticed an increase in drivers using FaceTime or Zoom and is warning people to save video chatting for after their drive.

via Fox 13