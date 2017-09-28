Geek News on the Radio for September 28th, 2017

Report: Disney Refused to Let ABC Cancel Agents of SHIELD After Its Fourth Season

The most recent season of Agents of SHIELD finally held its own against Marvel’s films and other television projects that have outshined it in the past. There was magic, mystery, an explicit condemnation of the Nazi organization that is Hydra, and a very clever take on the “darkest timeline” TV trope. However, while Agents of SHIELD seems to have finally found its footing, it’s also become increasingly cut off from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, with no clear plans for any sort of integration in the near future. To that end, according to a new report from Variety, ABC was all but ready to cancel Agents of Shield after its fourth season, and would have done so if not for Disney pulling rank and forcing its renewal. No specific reason is mentioned for the potential cancellation, though the publication notes that the network is mired in an overall “ratings rut.”

Daniel Radcliffe Is in Robot Chicken‘s Walking Dead Special Because the Actual Actor Wouldn’t Sing

Remember Gareth, the leader of the cannabilistic Terminus faction from Walking Dead’s fifth season? Well, Robot Chicken wanted actor Andrew J. West to reprise the role for a goofy skit for the upcoming Walking Deadspecial episodes. But it turns out West can’t sing, so the team recruited Daniel Radcliffe instead. Radcliffe’s cameo appearance will be in a skit where Gareth and the citizens of Terminus welcome Rick and the gang to town, before the revelation of, you know, the whole cannibal thing. Because this is Robot Chicken, they do so with an elaborate musical number. Speaking to Yahoo, director Tom Sheppard and writer Breckin Meyer revealed that West turned down a return to the character because he’s not a singer.

Church Defends Letting Hellboy Reboot Shoot at Wells Cathedral

Church officials are defending their decision to allow Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot to shoot inside Wells Cathedral in Somerset, England. The reboot is set to star David Harbour as the demonic comic book superhero in a story that sees him journeying to England to do battle with Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich). Based on a series of comic books by writer-artist Mike Mignola, the 2004 Hellboy movie and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army were directed by Guillermo del Toro and starred Ron Perlman as the titular hero. After del Toro tried unsuccessfully to get Hellboy 3 up and running, Lionsgate decided to hand the franchise off to director Neil Marshall, who replaced Perlman with Stranger Things actor Harbour. The Hellboy character is a Lovecraft-inspired half-demon summoned to earth as a child who grows into a hulking red creature with filed-down horns, cloven feet and a gigantic stone hand dubbed “The Right Hand of Doom.”

X-Files actress who starred in notorious banned episode will return for season 11

The X-Files season 11 is to bring back the actress who starred in the show’s notorious banned episode. Karin Konoval played a mutant-breeding amputee kept under a bed in season four episode ‘Home’, an outing that proved so controversial that Fox promised never to air it ever again. EW reports that Konoval will appear in the new season, but she will be playing a new role.

RUSSIAN BURGER KING WANTS IT BANNED FROM THEATERS DUE TO PENNYWISE/RONALD MCDONALD SIMILARITIES

The big screen adaptation of Stephen King‘s It has been busting box office records here in America, and has been doing pretty well overseas, too. That said, one country has slapped Pennywise the Dancing Clown with an adversary far more formidable than the Losers’ Club: Russian Burger King. It seems that Burger King has filed a claim in Russian court to get Itbanned from national screens.

