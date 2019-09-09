Geek News on the Radio for September 9th, 2019

Joker Wins Golden Lion Award!!

Todd Phillips’ dark comic book film “Joker” won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday and cemented its place as a legitimate contender for the rest of the awards season. Jury president Lucretia Martel announced the winners of the prestigious award during a ceremony on the Lido. The Golden Lion previously put a spotlight on films that went on to be major awards season players, such as “Roma” and the film academy’s 2018 best picture winner, “The Shape of Water.” “I want to thank Warner Bros. and DC for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking such a bold swing on me and this movie,” Phillips said with star Joaquin Phoenix by his side on stage. Phoenix did not win the best actor prize — it went to Italian actor Luca Marinelli for the Jack London adaptation “Martin Eden” — but the director of “Joker” dedicated much of his speech to the talents of his leading man. In the film, he transforms from struggling stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck into Batman’s classic nemesis. “Thank you for trusting me with your insane talents,” Phillips said to Phoenix.

Doctor Sleep Trailer!

The Toys that Made Us Season 3!

The Toys That Made Us Season 3 is coming soon, set to dispel the whole “8-part documentary series” mandate from its theme song. Indeed, the success of Netflix’s incisively entertaining toy industry series made it too good to keep in its proverbial packaging, leading the way for Season 3 to tackle more toy titans. Seasons 1 of the series tackled Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man/Masters of the Universe and G.I. Joe, and Season 2 showcased Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty. Soon, major gaps will be filled with Season 3. In the latest news on the third season of The Toys That Made Us, the long-awaited reveal of its release date has arrived! The Toys That Made Us Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 15. Series creator Brian Volk-Weiss made the announcement official in a video, joined by Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers; an especially apropos guest, since Season 3 will be covering the Power Rangers.

Death of Lord Zedd!

Robert Axelrod, who voiced the characters of Lord Zedd and Finster on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the age of 70. His agent confirmed the news. Axelrod is best known for voicing antagonists Finster (season 1) and Lord Zedd (seasons 2-3) on the popular Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show, which ran from 1993 to 1996. He also voiced Lord Zedd in the 1995 film adaptation of the series. Axel had voice roles in the Spider-Man TV series, Digimon Adventure, and Cowboy Bebop, and one of his most recent appearances was in the comedy film The Clapper, starring Ed Helms. Born and raised in New York City, Axelrod broke into entertainment through commercials, then moved to off-Broadway plays as a teen. He was known as a guitarist in the early 1970s, according to his agent, and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice lent itself to the creation of “over 150 characters,” including his Power Rangers roles and Wizardmon from Digimon, and he was a popular presence at various Comic Cons. “Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions,” his agent said in a statement. “His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”

