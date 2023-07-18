Goo Goo Dolls: A Silver Celebration of ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’

Goo Goo Dolls | Shutterstock

A Silver Salute

The Goo Goo Dolls are set to release a special edition vinyl of their iconic album, Dizzy Up The Girl. This 25th-anniversary edition will hit the shelves on September 15th and will be a limited-run pressing on metallic silver ice vinyl.

The Album

Dizzy Up The Girl was a pivotal project for the Goo Goo Dolls, propelling them into mainstream success. The album featured memorable tracks like “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Black Balloon,” which have become synonymous with the band’s name. The album’s success was monumental, selling over six million copies globally, boasting five top 10 singles, and earning a 5x platinum certification in the US.

The Goo Goo Dolls: A Brief History

The Goo Goo Dolls were formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York. The band’s original lineup included John Rzeznik (guitar, vocals), Robby Takac (bass, vocals), and George Tutuska (drums, percussion). The band initially started as a cover band, later developing a punk sound. They experienced mainstream success following the 1995 release of their breakthrough single, “Name.” The band is renowned for its biggest hit, “Iris,” released in 1998. The song spent nearly 12 months on the Billboard charts and held the number one position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks. The band has had 19 top-ten singles on various charts, has sold 15 million records worldwide, and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.