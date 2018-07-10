Good Charlotte Announced North American Tour

November 15th at The Complex

Good Charlotte have announced a huge North American tour to go along with a new album this fall. GC’s seventh album Generation Rx will be out September 14th. The band will then launch a North American that includes stops in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada starting in October. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The band says Generation Rx deals with the opioid crisis and the “many ways to deal with pain” in modern life.