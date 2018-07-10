Slurpee Day Is Coming And This Year 7-11 Is Giving Out More Than Free Drinks

The People demand free Slurpees!

July 11th is 7-11 day if you go by the month-day calendar and each year the convenience store chain celebrates with free 7.11 ounce sized pours of their iconic drink. But this year shoppers can get more than just a free Slurpee. Anyone who heads to stores between 11 am and 7 pm can get a Big Bite hot dog for just a buck.

More so, to celebrate 7-11’s 91st anniversary, they’ve extended their deals for seven days. But for the Slurpee purist, the drink will be free on Wednesday, including their limited-edition flavor, Cap’n Crunch Berries.