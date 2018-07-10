Green Day’s “American Idiot” Climbs The British Charts Ahead Of Trump Visit

Rock music fans in England aren’t very happy about President Trump’s visit to the country later this week.

As soon as it was announced, they went to work to let it be known. A Facebook page titled, “Get American Idiot to No.1 for Trump’s State Visit,” was set up in April, encouraging Green Day fans to download and stream the song as many times as possible to get it back on the charts.

And while they haven’t met their goal yet, Official Charts Company says the 2004 hit is currently at number 18 on the midweek chart and is just 4,000 downloads short of cracking the Top 10. The admins behind the site say “We’re doing this for the amusement as it WILL annoy him.”