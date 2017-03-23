Gorillaz Announce New Album and Get Face Lifts

Finally!
After nearly a year of speculation, we have what we’ve been looking for. Gorillaz will release their new album “Humanz” on April 28th. Aside from that happy news, it seem the band has had a facelift to make them look more human. Just don’t look directly in their eyes! It’s kind of creepy!
Like all Gorillaz albums, there will be plenty of guests including: Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kelela, and D.R.A.M.
