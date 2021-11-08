Green Day Share New Song ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day has just shared their third single for 2021!
Called “Holy Toledo!,” the song is featured in the new movie ‘Mark, Mary, & Some Other People.’
“Holy Toledo!” follows up on earlier releases of the year “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.”
Listen to the latest single from @GreenDay https://t.co/RNgax14AUC
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 5, 2021
This could hold fans over for a little bit since Green Day released their latest album, ‘Father of All…’ in 2020.
What do you think of Green Day’s new song? Do you think a new album will be out sooner than expected?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.