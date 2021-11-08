Green Day Share New Song ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day has just shared their third single for 2021!

Called “Holy Toledo!,” the song is featured in the new movie ‘Mark, Mary, & Some Other People.’

“Holy Toledo!” follows up on earlier releases of the year “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.”

This could hold fans over for a little bit since Green Day released their latest album, ‘Father of All…’ in 2020.

What do you think of Green Day’s new song? Do you think a new album will be out sooner than expected?