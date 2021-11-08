News

Green Day Share New Song ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day has just shared their third single for 2021!

Called “Holy Toledo!,” the song is featured in the new movie ‘Mark, Mary, & Some Other People.’

“Holy Toledo!” follows up on earlier releases of the year “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.”

This could hold fans over for a little bit since Green Day released their latest album, ‘Father of All…’ in 2020.

What do you think of Green Day’s new song? Do you think a new album will be out sooner than expected?

