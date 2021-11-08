Radiohead Share New Video For ‘Follow Me Around’

Radiohead is out with a new video for “Follow Me Around.”
The song is off their just-released Kid A/Amnesiac reissue KID A MNESIA.
The video stars “Memento” actor Guy Pearce, who panics as he’s followed by the camera.
.@Radiohead have officially released "Follow Me Around" https://t.co/JTk4swIcIP
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 1, 2021
“Follow Me Around” was featured in the 1988 Radiohead documentary Meeting People Is Easy, but was never officially released as a single.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.