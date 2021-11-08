News

Radiohead Share New Video For ‘Follow Me Around’

Radiohead is out with a new video for “Follow Me Around.”

The song is off their just-released Kid A/Amnesiac reissue KID A MNESIA.

The video stars “Memento” actor Guy Pearce, who panics as he’s followed by the camera.

“Follow Me Around” was featured in the 1988 Radiohead documentary Meeting People Is Easy, but was never officially released as a single.

