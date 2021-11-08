Goo Goo Dolls Releasing ‘It’s Christmas All Over’ All Over

Last year, the Goo Goo Dolls released a holiday album, It’s Christmas All Over. Now they’re releasing it, well, all over.

The band just dropped a ‘deluxe edition’ of the album with two new songs – “One Last Song About Christmas” and a cover of the Dean Martin classic “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm”.

"I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm" is on the deluxe version of 'It's Christmas All Over' out November 5th! https://t.co/8VO29R1DH3 — AbsoluteGoo.com (@AbsoluteGoo) November 5, 2021

Frontman John Rzeznik recently made an appearance at a Billy Joel concert in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, joining the Piano Man for a version of “Iris”.

When do you start listening to Christmas music?