Green Day Streams Track from BBC Performance

The members of Green Day are giving fans a sneak preview of their upcoming BBC Sessions album by streaming one the album’s tracks online.
“Stuck with Me” was one of the songs the group performed during the 1995 broadcast to promote their fourth album, Insomniac. The band’s setlist also included such songs as “Geek Stink Breath,” “Brain Stew/Jaded” and “Walking Contradiction.”
The album BBC Sessions is due December 10th.
