The Offspring Shares Live, Stripped-Down Video

The Offspring is sharing a new live video for their stripped-down version of “Gone Away.”

The clip was recorded at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville and features frontman Dexter Holland with just his voice and a piano.

Holland explained, “Many of you have lost someone close to you, I know that I certainly have. When I’ve been singing this song lately, I’ve been thinking about that.”

The song is featured on the newly released “Gone Away” EP, along with a live and “alternative” recording, as well as the original, electric version from 1997.

We've been playing this version of "Gone Away" live and felt that this kind of arrangement makes the song feel more direct and emotional. We love playing it this way and hope that you enjoy this live video, filmed over two nights in Nashville & Atlanta.

Do you like the original or the stripped-down version better?