The Offspring Shares Live, Stripped-Down Video

The Offspring is sharing a new live video for their stripped-down version of “Gone Away.”

The clip was recorded at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville and features frontman Dexter Holland with just his voice and a piano.

Holland explained, “Many of you have lost someone close to you, I know that I certainly have. When I’ve been singing this song lately, I’ve been thinking about that.”

The song is featured on the newly released “Gone Away” EP, along with a live and “alternative” recording, as well as the original, electric version from 1997.

Do you like the original or the stripped-down version better?

