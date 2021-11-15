Boner of the Day for November 15th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE REALLY REALLY SORRY.

The band Brass Against apologized on Twitter after their lead singer peed on a fan during a show in Florida.

via Boing Boing

Boner Candidate #2: TRUST ME, I’M A DOCTOR.

A man in Florida was indicted on federal charges for stealing money from women he met on dating sites while pretending to be a surgeon.

via WFLA

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS MAKING A POINT.

A Pennsylvania lawyer was charged with disorderly conduct after he removed his pants to be put through a courthouse metal detector.

via WKBN

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEED MORE POLITICIANS WHO ARE WILLING TO PLAY WITH DEER POOP.

Sen. Chris McDaniel posted a photo on Facebook of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” that he had written in deer poop.

via Facebook

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU WANT TO CHEAT THE HOV LANE, DON’T HALF ASS IT.

Suffolk County Police recently posted a photo on Instagram of an attempt a driver made to dress up their passenger seat to look like a person in order to drive in the HOV lane.

via UPI

Boner Candidate #3: I’M JUST TRYING TO KEEP MY MAN HAPPY.

In a woman’s recent viral videos she explains that she is a swinger who lets her mom sleep with her husband.

via NY Post