Bill Frost on TV for November 15th, 2021

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (Standup Special, Tuesday Nov. 16, Netflix)
Tiger King 2 (Season 2, Wednesday Nov. 17, Netflix)
Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (New Series, Wednesday Nov. 17, Hulu)
Music Box: Jagged (Documentary, Thursday Nov. 18, HBO/HBO Max)
Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4, Thursday Nov. 18, Paramount+)
The Sex Lives of College Girls (New Series, Thursday Nov. 18, HBO Max)
Psych 3: This is Gus (Movie, Thursday Nov. 18, Peacock)
The Wheel of Time (New Series, Friday Nov. 19, Prime Video)
Cowboy Bebop (New Series, Friday Nov. 19, Netflix)
The Great (Season 2, Friday Nov. 19, Hulu)
