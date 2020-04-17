Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on April 17th, 2020

Cocktail of the Month:

The Manhattan

A classic cocktail, relatively unchanged over 145 years, rich history and stories of how it was created.

History of the Manhattan Class

○ $25 registration fee, 90 min. Pres, list of ingredients, tasting mat, notes

WINE ACADEMY OF UTAH EVENTS

Online @ Home Tasting Events

● Thirsty Thursday Wine Tastings: $15 registration fee, 90 minute presentation, list of wines, tasting mat and

notes

● FREE 5 P’s of Tableside Wine Service for hospitality professionals

Curbside & Wine | SLC – every Wed & Fri @ 3pm Facebook Live

STATE OF THE RESTAURANT UPDATE

● What restaurants have done to “pivot” during this time

● The fast casuals and the higher ends are adapting

● Some have decided to close others are opening – Oquirrh Rest resuming business this weekend…has a great chicken pot pie!

● A’la carte items remain, but Family and Multi-Course meals increase

○ Multi-course range from $20 – $35 per person

○ Family Meal range from $55 – $175 for 4 to 6 ppl

