Boner Fight for April 17th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ONE BIG DIFFERENCE…THESE THINGS ARE NOT CONTAGIOUS

In a bizarre, eerily-lit interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, celebrity talk show psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw argued for a rapid reopening of the economy and tried to justifiy the end of coronavirus mitigation measures by citing annual mortality data for car accidents and swimming pool deaths. Ingraham has been vocally campaigning to re-open the economy and McGraw echoed that same argument on Thursday night, stepping into the role normally reserved for celebrity talk show doctor Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was notably absent. Oz had just hours earlier apologized for his misleading statements about the risk of reopening schools during an appearance on Hannity the day before. McGraw’s focus during his appearance was the long-term health health risks of extreme isolation, a subject that he claimed is “never” discussed during the public epidemiological assessments about the coronavirus threat. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S MY RIGHT TO GET PEOPLE SICK

A Utahn is calling for a large gathering at a Salt Lake City park on Saturday while the county remains under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus. Eric Moutsos said: “We’re calling all of Utah or surrounding states, whoever wants to come, to have a safe social distancing picnic.” Moutsos, a former Salt Lake City police officer who now lives in southern Utah, recently created the Facebook group Utah Business Revival. He believes local and state leaders have underestimated the mental and economic health implications of the crisis, and he’s calling for the reopening of all businesses. “We believe the deaths of despair are going to far outweigh the deaths of COVID,” he said. Read More