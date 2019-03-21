Hayley Williams On The Future Of Paramore

Despite what rumors you may have heard, Paramore isn’t going anywhere. At least when it comes to a band break up or hiatus. Speaking to L’Odet, Hayley Williams says everyone is still friends, “So I feel like, yes, I want to be in Paramore.” “I never want to have to put out a press release that says we’re over or that I quit or that we’re taking a hiatus,” the frontwoman admits, adding, “I don’t think the band is going anywhere. As long as we’re friends, the band just is. It’s just in us.” As for what the band might put out in the future, Williams reveals, “Now—especially after this album cycle, too—I would never do things the way we did before After Laughter. With After Laughter, we kind of said no to everything.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.