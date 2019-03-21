Chester Bennington’s Mom Shares Final Pic with Her Son

Chester Bennington’s mother paid tribute to her son on what would have been his 43rd birthday, Wednesday, March 20th by sharing the last picture she took with the late Linkin Park singer. Bennington’s mother posted a picture of Chester embracing her on social media, tweeting “The last time I saw my beautiful boy! Happy birthday to the best thing that ever arrived on the first day of Spring. I love you and miss you so much.” Bennington took his own life on July 20th, 2017.

Bennington’s widow, Talinda, also posted on her late husband’s birthday a picture of her late husband dancing with his daughter with the caption “You made the world brighter the moment you were born. The kids and I are privately celebrating you today by doing your favorite family activities.”

