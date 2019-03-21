Brendon Urie Honored For His LGBTQ Youth Advocacy

Brendon Urie will receive a special award from the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network this spring in recognization of his “ongoing commitment to LGBTQ youth.” The Panic! At The Disco frontman will be a recipient of the group’s Inspiration Award at their May 20th ceremony in New York. Through his Highest Hopes Foundation, the singer has put up $1 million towards “resources, training, and support to students working to create student-led Gay-Straight Alliance clubs in their K-12 schools,” according to GLSEN Executive Director Eliza Byard. “We cannot thank him enough,” Byard says of Urie, noting how he and the band offer “a unique, powerful, and gloriously safe space” for fans at their shows.

