How Much Would You Pay For A Smashed Eddie Vedder Guitar?

Shutterstock

Two instruments put up for auction by Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder have set new records.

Last weekend, several famous guitars sold for big bucks to help the charity “Music Rising” which was started by U2’s The Edge.

McCartney’s Yamaha BB-1200 electric bass guitar sold for $496,100 (surpassing Bill Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass that sold for $384,000 last year).

Vedder’s Placid-Blue Fender Telecaster that was smashed during a Pearl Jam show at Wrigley Field on August 20, 2018, went for $266,200 — breaking a record for the highest-selling smashed guitar at auction.

Paul McCartney’s Bass, Eddie Vedder’s Guitar Break World Records In Music Rising Charity Auction https://t.co/UCB5jsAuDi — Frackoff Felgercarb (@FrackoffF) December 15, 2021

If you were lucky enough to get a famous guitar like these, what would you actually do with them? Display them at your house? Play them?