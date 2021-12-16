A Day to Remember Release Music Video for “Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)”

A Day to Remember has released a new music video for their song “Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)!”

The song is the fourth track off of their album, ‘You’re Welcome.’

The video shows the Grim Reaper joining a moshing crowd.

Check out the video over on Fueled by Ramen’s Youtube channel.

What is your favorite song off of ‘You’re Welcome?’ Have you ever been in a moshpit?