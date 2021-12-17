Boners

Boner of the Day for December 17th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, WE WERE TRYING TO TEACH THE LITTLE BOUNDERS A LESSON.

Tony’s Chocolonely is facing backlash after they released an advent calendar with no chocolate in it.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: IN OUR NEXT AD WE WERE GOING TO MILK THEM.

A major dairy brand in Seoul is apologizing after playing an ad that depicted women turning into cows.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: DANGEROUS GIRLS WITH THANK-YOU TURKEYS.

Sheriff Craig Rowland of Bingham County, Idaho is facing felony charges after he pulled his gun on young girls who left a “thank you turkey” at his home.

via KTVB

 

 

 

 

