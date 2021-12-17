Boner of the Day for December 17th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: WELL, WE WERE TRYING TO TEACH THE LITTLE BOUNDERS A LESSON.
Tony’s Chocolonely is facing backlash after they released an advent calendar with no chocolate in it.
Boner Candidate #2: IN OUR NEXT AD WE WERE GOING TO MILK THEM.
A major dairy brand in Seoul is apologizing after playing an ad that depicted women turning into cows.
Boner Candidate #3: DANGEROUS GIRLS WITH THANK-YOU TURKEYS.
Sheriff Craig Rowland of Bingham County, Idaho is facing felony charges after he pulled his gun on young girls who left a “thank you turkey” at his home.
