Boners

Boner Fight for December 17th, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: DANGEROUS GIRLS WITH THANK-YOU TURKEYS.

Sheriff Craig Rowland of Bingham County, Idaho is facing felony charges after he pulled his gun on young girls who left a “thank you turkey” at his home.

via KTVB

Boner Candidate #2: YOU MAY NOT HAVE A PANTY ON YOUR HEAD.

A Florida man was asked to get off a United Airlines flight because he was wearing women’s underwear as a face mask.

via Fox 4

 

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top