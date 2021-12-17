Boner Fight for December 17th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: DANGEROUS GIRLS WITH THANK-YOU TURKEYS.
Sheriff Craig Rowland of Bingham County, Idaho is facing felony charges after he pulled his gun on young girls who left a “thank you turkey” at his home.
Boner Candidate #2: YOU MAY NOT HAVE A PANTY ON YOUR HEAD.
A Florida man was asked to get off a United Airlines flight because he was wearing women’s underwear as a face mask.
