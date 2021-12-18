News

Which 2000’s Songs Got The Most Streams In 2021?

Shutterstock

2000’s nostalgia was in full swing in 2021 – at least based on Spotify streaming numbers.

The platform released its list of the most-streamed songs from the Aughts on Friday – topped by Coldplay’s “Yellow” with 278 million plays.

The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” came in second with 255 million, followed by Linkin Park’s “In The End” with 236 million.

But it was Eminem who truly dominated the list, with a whopping four tracks in the Top 10 – including “The Real Slim Shady”, “Without Me”, “Till I Collapse”, and “Lose Yourself”.

Are you ready for 2000’s nostalgia, or is it too soon? What’s your most nostalgic decade?

