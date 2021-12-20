Boner of the Day for December 20th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WINDY’S TORN PAPER LANTERNS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windy’s Sukiyaki Ogden Utah (@windyssukiyaki)

via An RFH listener

Boner Candidate #2: THE FAKE ITALIAN GYNOCOLOGIST

More then 400 woman throughout Italy were manipulated into showing their private parts to a man over Zoom who posed as a gynecologist.

via Deccan Herald

Boner Candidate #3: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL AND MIKE HUCKABEE’S BROWN NOSE.

Mike Huckabee from the far-right cable Newsmax is showering former president, and historical stain Donald Trump in praise for their upcoming holiday special, ‘Christmas in America.’ Alongside some poorly received clips, the website for Newsmax says: “The Newsmax TV holiday special looks at the true meaning of Christmas for Americans – even as cultural elites declare war on the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian values,”

via AlterNet

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU AINT FOOLING ANYBODY, NUTTER

A woman in East Yorkshire, England, attempted to avoid a DUI charge by drinking hand sanitizer before taking a breathalyzer test despite one of the key ingredients of hand sanitizer being alcohol.

via The Sun

Boner Candidate #2: WILL MOLLY NEED THIS LICENSE IN HEAVEN?

Mantua Utah filed criminal charges against 16 of it’s residents for not having licenses for their dogs. Each of the 16 residents didn’t have dogs because they had passed away.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #3: AND THAT COULD VERY WELL HAPPEN.

Guest of “Americafest” Sarah Palin said that she would only be vaccinated by someone “over my dead body.” In America alone, there have been over 800,000 preventable deaths, 3,704 of which are Utah residents. Please get vaccinated.

via Independent