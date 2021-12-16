Rolling Stones, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses Among 2021’s Highest-Grossing Tours

Shutterstock

As they approach their 60th anniversary, the Rolling Stones remain one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

In fact, new info from Pollstar shows that the Stones’ ongoing No Filter Tour was the highest-grossing tour of 2021.

They sold 516,624 tickets raking in $115.5 million.

The Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer Hella Mega Tour banked $67.3 million.

Guns ‘N Roses placed at #7 on the list, pulling in $47.3 this year.

Other rock bands who enjoyed a successful 2021 on the road include Kiss (#30, $16.9 million), Slipknot (#42, $12.3 million), and Korn (#48, $10.3 million).

