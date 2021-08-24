Insane Clown Posse Announce Farewell Tour

Insane Clown Posse is doing a farewell tour.

The announcement comes following Violent J’s severe heart failure diagnosis.

J broke the news over the weekend saying, “It’s very embarrassing and very not cool to have to say you’re taking a step backward. This doesn’t mean I’m going to die or anything like that. It means basically we can’t do things the way we used to do them. We can’t really tour no more the way we were touring.”

Violent J is experiencing heart failure, and Insane Clown Posse are going on a farewell tour: https://t.co/sJM2RPGm8Y pic.twitter.com/cZVanH5NEG — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) August 23, 2021

J says his doctors advised against regularly performing live shows but says he will go on explaining, “I want to make it clear: making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on health-wise.”

