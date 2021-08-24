Boner Fight for August 24th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHAT DO WE DO WHEN LAWMAKERS ABUSE THEIR POWER?
In a Facebook post, Rep. Mike Shultz opposed Mayor Mendenhall’s K-12 mask mandate and threatened legislation to change the power the Mayor has over emergency orders.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: DOES ANYONE WANT A DOG? ANYONE?
After Gov. Cuomo moved out of the Executive Mansion last week, he asked his staffers if any of them would like to keep his dog.
