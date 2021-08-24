Jerry Cantrell Announces Solo Tour

Jerry Cantrell is doing a spring 2022 solo tour.
The Alice in Chains guitarist will hit the road in March in support of his upcoming solo album “Brighten,” which comes out in October.
TOUR TIME: @JerryCantrell announces spring 2022 North American solo tour dates: https://t.co/nZKDfGCzmz
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 24, 2021
The trek will run through May including a stop at The Depot on April 28th. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 27th.
Do you expect Jerry Cantrell to play Alice In Chains songs at a solo show?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.