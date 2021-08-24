Jerry Cantrell Announces Solo Tour

Jerry Cantrell is doing a spring 2022 solo tour.

The Alice in Chains guitarist will hit the road in March in support of his upcoming solo album “Brighten,” which comes out in October.

TOUR TIME: @JerryCantrell announces spring 2022 North American solo tour dates: https://t.co/nZKDfGCzmz — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 24, 2021

The trek will run through May including a stop at The Depot on April 28th. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 27th.

Do you expect Jerry Cantrell to play Alice In Chains songs at a solo show?