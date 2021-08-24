News

Jerry Cantrell Announces Solo Tour

Jerry Cantrell is doing a spring 2022 solo tour.

The Alice in Chains guitarist will hit the road in March in support of his upcoming solo album “Brighten,” which comes out in October.

The trek will run through May including a stop at The Depot on April 28th. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 27th.

Do you expect Jerry Cantrell to play Alice In Chains songs at a solo show?

