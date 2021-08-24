The Offspring Records Piano Version of Their Hit ‘Gone Away’

The Offspring has revamped one of their earlier hits via piano.

The band took their 1997 song “Gone Away” and gave it a piano makeover.

This isn’t the first time the song became a ballad: Dead Sara recorded a piano version in 2013 and Five Finger Death Punch even did their own rendition.

You can check out the piano version of “Gone Away,” as well as the lyric video for the song, over on The Offspring’s Youtube channel.

What do you think of the piano ballad version of The Offspring’s “Gone Away?” What other songs should The Offspring re-do in this style?