My Morning Jacket Reveal First New Album in Six Years, Share “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

After a long hiatus, My Morning Jacket has announced a new album!

The self-titled album will be released on October 22 and includes the new single “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”

The album is the band’s first offering new material in six years and comes just in time for their upcoming tour.

Frontman Jim James said in a statement, “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long.”

The new album is available for pre-order.

Are you excited about My Morning Jacket’s new album? What do you expect from their new album?