News

Instagram Debuts New Safety Settings for Teenagers

Posted on

Instagram introduced new safety settings for young users.

They are making new accounts private by default for kids under 16 years old.

Instagram is also blocking some adults from interacting with teens on the platform.

They are restricting how advertisers can target teenagers.

Is this enough? Should Instagram do more and if so, what else would you like to see?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top