Instagram Debuts New Safety Settings for Teenagers

Instagram introduced new safety settings for young users.

They are making new accounts private by default for kids under 16 years old.

Instagram is also blocking some adults from interacting with teens on the platform.

Instagram is making accounts for users under 16 private by default https://t.co/nthVc8hvn3 pic.twitter.com/TxPdnZozvN — The Verge (@verge) July 27, 2021

They are restricting how advertisers can target teenagers.

Is this enough? Should Instagram do more and if so, what else would you like to see?