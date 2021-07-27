Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Plays Bass for First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has finally been able to sit down with a bass after he announced his cancer diagnosis in June.
Hoppus shared a short video on his Twitch stream playing the band’s song “Not Now,” which came from the band’s 2003 self-titled album.
“Not only is the first time that I’ve tired to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed,” Hoppus said in the video, “so this is the first time I’ve picked up my bass in a few months.”‘
Hoppus announced his Stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis in early June.
What Blink-182 song features your favorite bass playing from Mark Hoppus?
