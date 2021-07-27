Serj Tankian Releases Two New Songs

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has released new music, but it probably isn’t what you’d expect.

Tankian released the songs “Entitled” and “Film Piano,” both from his upcoming album ‘Cinematique.’

Tankian shared the news and a clip on Instagram, saying, “I’m gonna be leaking out more songs and videos from both Cinematique Series just about every day until

they’re officially released on August 6. Check out the link in my bio to pre-save the album now.”

‘Cinematique’ will consist of 25 tracks and will be split between two collections.

Are you happy that Serj Tankian is doing music he loves? Would you rather hear something heavy from Serj?